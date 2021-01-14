Dead Can Dance’s Lisa Gerrard & Jules Maxwell prep new album ‘Burn’

Dead Can Dance's Lisa Gerrard and collaborator Jules Maxwell have announced they'll release a new album, Burn, on May 5 via Atlantic Curve (the UK label that's part of the Schubert Music Europe group). The album was produced by James Chapman (aka Mute artist MAPS).

Lisa and Jules (who has contributed keyboards for Dead Can Dance) first started working on the album in 2015 when they were writing songs together for Le Mystère des Voix Bulgares. "It is with great pleasure that I share this collaboration with Jules Maxwell," says Gerrard. "Jules and I began our creative journey with Dead Can Dance. We realised that we could connect through improvisation and that musical exploration continues to evolve with this present work."

Jules adds, "I can’t believe it’s nearly six years since Lisa and I began work on this album at her studio in Australia. It’s been an inspirational journey for me. Without Daryl Bamonte’s encouragement and creative drive this record would never have developed in the way it has and I’m thrilled that it is finally being released on Atlantic Curve."

No music from Burn has been shared yet, so stay tuned.

Dead Can Dance's Brendan Perry released a solo album, Songs of Disenchantment, back in November.

Meanwhile, Dead Can Dance rescheduled their 2020 tour for this April and May due to the pandemic, though those dates are likely to move again.

