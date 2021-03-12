Dead Can Dance’s Lisa Gerrard & Jules Maxwell share “Noyalain” from new LP

Dead Can Dance's Lisa Gerrard and collaborator Jules Maxwell have shared the first single from their upcoming collaborative album, Burn. Produced by James Chapman of Maps, "Noyalian" feels very much a part of Lisa's widescreen DCD world, but with a decidedly modern electronic palette. “'Noyalain' is a song of welcome," says Lisa. "An invitation to walk in peace, unlock the passive passion within, engage in the diversity of life and celebrate.”

Check out the video, directed by Polish filmmaker Jacob Chelkowski, below.

Burn will be out May 5 via Atlantic Curve.