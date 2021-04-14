Dead & Company add 2nd “Playing in the Sand” concert vacation weekend

Earlier this month, Dead & Company -- featuring Grateful Dead's Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti -- announced the return of their annual Mexico concert vacation, Playing in the Sand, after they weren't able to hold the event in 2021 due to COVID. Now they've added a second weekend, Friday January 7-Monday, January 10, 2022, in addition to the original dates, Thursday January 13-Sunday, January 16.

Relix points out that tickets to the first weekend sold out after an initial "alumni pre-sale" for attendees of previous years. As for the second weekend, the website reads, "In the coming weeks, there will be select private on-sales for those who have signed up for the waitlist. Should packages remain available after those private on sales, we will publicize relevant details via our newsletter, website, and social channels."

Playing in the Sand happens at Moon Palace Cancún in Riviera Cancún, Mexico, and Dead & Co play three shows on the beach during the festival, one each night, and each with a unique setlist.

Meanwhile, Dead & Co will be streaming their 2020 Playing in the Sand shows via Nugs.net starting Friday, April 16.