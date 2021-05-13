Dead & Company announce 2021 U.S. tour, playing Hollywood Bowl, Citi Field, Wrigley Field, more

Dead and Company -- featuring Grateful Dead's Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti -- didn't get to tour in 2020 thanks to the pandemic, but are planning to be out in force later this year, having just announced an extensive 31-date U.S. tour. Dates kick off August 16 in Raleigh, NC and other stops include NYC (Citi Field on 8/20), Philly, the Boston area, Cincinnati, Chicago (Wrigley Field on 9/17 & 9/18), Tampa, Charlotte, Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, and more, wrapping up with a three-night run in Los Angeles at Hollywood Bowl on October 29-31.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 21 at noon local time, with a Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale starting May 19 at 10 AM local. Registration for the Verified Fan presale is open now through Sunday, May 16 at 10 PM Pacific.

Dead & Company also host two weekends of their destination Playing in the Sand festival in January 2022 in Mexico. All U.S. dates are listed below.

Dead & Company - 2021 Tour Dates

August 16 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

August 18 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 20 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

August 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

August 23 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 25 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 27 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 28 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

September 2 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 3 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

September 5 – Hartford, CT @ The Xfinity Theatre

September 7 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

September 10 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

September 11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

September 13 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

September 15 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

September 17 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

September 18 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

October 6 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

October 7 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

October 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

October 14 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

October 15 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

October 22 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater

October 23 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater

October 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 27 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

October 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

October 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl