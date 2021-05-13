Dead & Company announce 2021 U.S. tour, playing Hollywood Bowl, Citi Field, Wrigley Field, more
Dead and Company -- featuring Grateful Dead's Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti -- didn't get to tour in 2020 thanks to the pandemic, but are planning to be out in force later this year, having just announced an extensive 31-date U.S. tour. Dates kick off August 16 in Raleigh, NC and other stops include NYC (Citi Field on 8/20), Philly, the Boston area, Cincinnati, Chicago (Wrigley Field on 9/17 & 9/18), Tampa, Charlotte, Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, and more, wrapping up with a three-night run in Los Angeles at Hollywood Bowl on October 29-31.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 21 at noon local time, with a Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale starting May 19 at 10 AM local. Registration for the Verified Fan presale is open now through Sunday, May 16 at 10 PM Pacific.
Dead & Company also host two weekends of their destination Playing in the Sand festival in January 2022 in Mexico. All U.S. dates are listed below.
Dead & Company - 2021 Tour Dates
August 16 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
August 18 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
August 20 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
August 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
August 23 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
August 25 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 27 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
August 28 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
September 2 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
September 3 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
September 5 – Hartford, CT @ The Xfinity Theatre
September 7 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
September 10 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
September 11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
September 13 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
September 15 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
September 17 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
September 18 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
October 6 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
October 7 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
October 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
October 14 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
October 15 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
October 22 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater
October 23 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater
October 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
October 27 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
October 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
October 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl