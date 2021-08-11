Dead & Company announce COVID policy, requiring proof of vaccine or negative test

Dead & Company -- featuring Grateful Dead's Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti -- are set to begin a US tour next week, and they've now announced the COVID safety protocol they'll be following on the road. They're requiring that ticketholders provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test from within 48 hours to attend shows (except where prohibited by law).

GA pit ticketholders will have to show proof of vaccination; a negative test result won't be accepted, and without vaccine proof they'll be seated in a non-pit area. They're also barring children under the age of 12, who can't be vaccinated yet, from entering the GA pit.

Here's their full statement:

For the health and safety of all at Dead & Company concerts, ticket holders must provide proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48-hours prior to entry, except where prohibited by law. Fans who have already purchased GA Pit tickets will all be required to show proof of their completed COVID-19 vaccination to receive a wristband to access the GA Pit area. If a GA Pit ticket holder does not have proper documentation, they will be relocated to an alternate “non-pit” seating area. Negative Testing is not an available option for pit entry. Children under the age of 12 may attend the concert if they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours of the show. No Pit access for children under 12 or anyone without proof of vaccination. Requiring vaccinations & testing is one of the best ways to protect the health and safety of our band, crew, and fans. There are no exceptions to these policies.

They also write that for the following shows, they'll be announcing COVID protocol shortly:

Fri-Aug-20 New York, NY Citi Field

Sat-Aug-21 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park

Sat-Aug-28 Hershey, PA Hershey Park Stadium

Fri-Sep-17 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Sat-Sep-18 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Wed-Oct-06 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Thu-Oct-07 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri-Oct-15 Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

For questions and more information, they direct ticketholders to Ticketmaster Fan Support.