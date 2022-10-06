Dead & Company announce dates for final tour (Citi Field, Wrigley Field, Fenway Park & more)

Dead & Company recently revealed that their final tour will be in 2023, and now they've announced the dates for it. The tour goes down in spring and summer, including shows at The Forum in LA, Wrigley Field, Fenway Park, Citi Field, The Gorge in Washington, and much more. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (10/14) at 10 AM local, and you can sign up for pre-sale tickets now.

The Citi Field shows go down June 21 & 22. All dates are listed below.

