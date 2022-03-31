Dead & Company announce summer tour (Citi Field, Dodger Stadium, more)

Dead and Company, featuring Grateful Dead's Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti, have announced a summer tour. It's their seventh outing since forming in 2015, and it begins at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium on June 11, stopping in Boulder, Chicago, Hartford, Philadelphia, NYC, and more. See all dates below.

There are two NYC shows, on July 15 and 16 at Citi Field, and they wrap up the tour.

Tickets to on general sale on Friday, April 8 at 10 AM local time, with a Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale beginning Tuesday, April 5. Registration for that is open now until Sunday, April 3 at 12 PM PDT.

Bob Weir is also celebrating the 50th anniversary of Ace with two Radio City shows this weekend.

Get Grateful Dead vinyl and merch in the BV store.

DEAD & COMPANY: 2022 TOUR

Sat Jun 11 Los Angeles, CA Dodger Stadium

Mon Jun 13 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Tue Jun 14 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Fri Jun 17 Boulder, CO Folsom Field

Sat Jun 18 Boulder, CO Folsom Field

Tue Jun 21 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wed Jun 22 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Fri Jun 24 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Sat Jun 25 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

Tue Jun 28 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Wed Jun 29 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

Fri Jul 01 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sat Jul 02 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium

Tue Jul 05 Hartford, CT The XFINITY Theatre

Wed Jul 06 Saratoga Springs, NY SPAC

Fri Jul 08 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Jul 10 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park

Tue Jul 12 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

Fri Jul 15 New York, NY Citi Field

Sat Jul 16 New York, NY Citi Field

--

Grateful Dead Studio Albums Ranked Worst to Best