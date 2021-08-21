Dead & Company fan dies after fall from balcony at Citi Field

A man in his 40's died after falling from the balcony at the Dead & Company show at Citi Field on Friday night (8/20), the New York Post reports. Witnesses and police told the Post that they saw the man fall from the 5th floor, 30-50 ft, during the show's intermission around 9 PM.

A driver working outside the stadium told the Post he saw the man "flip" before falling. "He was unresponsive and he hit the ground head first. There was no way he survived," he told the Post. "He was way too drunk. You could smell it. His brother came downstairs and found out he jumped. His brother was with him. He was crying."

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens hospital, where he was pronounced dead.