Dead & Company played 2 nights at Wrigley Field (pics, videos, setlists)

(Grateful) Dead & Company are in the midst of a tour that finds them playing some iconic venues, like Chicago's Wrigley Field, which the band just did two consecutive nights at (9/17 & 9/18). As you'd probably expect, they didn't repeat any songs across the two nights, with such classics as "Bertha," "Playing in the Band," "Scarlet Begonias," "Deal," "Fire on the Mountain," "Morning Dew," "Ripple," and more on night one; and "Althea," "Unciole John's Band," "He's Gone," "Brown-Eyed Women," "Jack Straw," "China Cat Sunflower," "I Know You Rider," "Eyes of the World," "Help on the Way," "Franklin's Tower," "Touch of Grey," and more on night two. The first set on night one was cut short due to lightning.

More pictures of night two by Christian Heinzel, as well as videos and the setlists from both nights, below.

Dead & Co's tour continues in West Palm Beach, FL on October 6 and wraps up with three shows at LA's Hollywood Bowl on Halloween weekend.

Dead & Co @ Wrigley Field - 9/17/2021 Setlist (via)

Set 1:

Good Times (Sam Cooke cover)

Mississippi Half-Step Uptown Toodeloo (>)

Bertha (>)

Ramble On Rose

Set 2:

Dancing in the Street ((>)

Playing in the Band ((>)

Scarlet Begonias (>)

Deal (>)

Fire on the Mountain (>)

Drums (>)

Space (> 'Playing in the Band' reprise)

All Along the Watchtower (Bob Dylan cover) (>)

Morning Dew (>)

Not Fade Away

Encore:

Ripple

Dead & Co @ Wrigley Field - 9/18/2021 Setlist (via)

Set 1:

Althea

Uncle John's Band

He's Gone

Brown-Eyed Women

Little Red Rooster (Willie Dixon cover) (tour debut)

Jack Straw

One More Saturday Night

Set 2:

China Cat Sunflower (>)

I Know You Rider

Estimated Prophet (>)

Eyes of the World (>)

Drums (>)

Space (>)

Milestones (Miles Davis cover) (>)

Days Between (>)

Help on the Way (>)

Slipknot! (>)

Franklin's Tower

Encore:

Brokedown Palace

Touch of Grey