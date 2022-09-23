Dead & Company say 2023 tour will be their last

Dead & Company -- the group featuring Grateful Dead's Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti -- dispelled rumors that their 2022 tour would be their final tour, but they've now announced that next summer's tour will bring the curtain down on the group. From their Instagram:

As we put the finishing touches on booking venues, and understanding that word travels fast, we wanted to be the first to let you know that Dead & Company will be hitting the road next summer for what will be our final tour. Stay tuned for a full list of dates for what will surely be an exciting, celebratory, and heartfelt last run of shows. With love and appreciation,

Dead & Company

As they note, the tour is still being booked, so stay tuned for details on it.

