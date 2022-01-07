Dead & Company’s Playing in the Sand 2022 cancelled at last minute

Dead & Company have cancelled both weekends of their Playing in the Sand Mexico concert vacations, less than 24 hours before weekend one was to begin. "With much sadness and after great consideration of every possible scenario, the Playing in the Sand shows in Riviera Cancun on January 7-10 and January 13-16 have now been canceled by CID Presents due to the spiking COVID-19 cases," an announcement reads. "Dead & Company and CID Presents tried everything possible to bring normalcy and to deliver a great experience and amazing music, but with each day it became increasingly clear that canceling is the correct thing to do for the fans and for our crew. Please refer to the Playing in the Sand email that will be sent shortly with all details about refunds. See you soon, hug your loved ones, stay safe and be kind."

The news comes after John Mayer dropped out of the fest's first weekend after testing positive for Covid just before leaving for Mexico. Drummer Bill Bretuzmann had already bowed out of both weekends on doctor's orders due to a heart condition.

