Dead Congregation announce US tour with Phrenelith, Witch Vomit

Greek death metallers Dead Congregation have announced a headlining US spring tour, with support from Denmark's Phrenelith on the East Coast/Midwest dates and Portland's Witch Vomit on the West Coast dates. The announcement follows the recently-released remastered version of their 2005 debut EP Purifying Consecrated Ground.

NYC gets a stop on April 12 at Saint Vitus, and that one's with Phrenelith and local support from NJ's Blasphematory. Tickets are on sale now. All dates are listed below.

Phrenelith released a split with fellow Danish bands Deiquisitor, Taphos and Undergang last year. Stream their contribution, and Dead Congregation's remastered Purifying Consecrated Ground, below.

Dead Congregation -- 2023 US Tour Dates

Tuesday April 11th - Baltimore, MD*

Wednesday April 12th - Brooklyn, NY*

Thursday April 13th - Worcester, MA*

Friday April 14th – Lombard, IL*

Saturday April 15th - Houston, TX

Sunday April 16th - Denver, CO

Monday April 17th - Los Angeles, CA^

Tuesday April 18th - Oakland, CA^

Wednesday April 19th - Portland, OR^

Thursday April 20th - Seattle, WA^

* - with Phrenelith

^ - with Witch Vomit