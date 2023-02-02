Dead Congregation announce US tour with Phrenelith, Witch Vomit
Greek death metallers Dead Congregation have announced a headlining US spring tour, with support from Denmark's Phrenelith on the East Coast/Midwest dates and Portland's Witch Vomit on the West Coast dates. The announcement follows the recently-released remastered version of their 2005 debut EP Purifying Consecrated Ground.
NYC gets a stop on April 12 at Saint Vitus, and that one's with Phrenelith and local support from NJ's Blasphematory. Tickets are on sale now. All dates are listed below.
Phrenelith released a split with fellow Danish bands Deiquisitor, Taphos and Undergang last year. Stream their contribution, and Dead Congregation's remastered Purifying Consecrated Ground, below.
Dead Congregation -- 2023 US Tour Dates
Tuesday April 11th - Baltimore, MD*
Wednesday April 12th - Brooklyn, NY*
Thursday April 13th - Worcester, MA*
Friday April 14th – Lombard, IL*
Saturday April 15th - Houston, TX
Sunday April 16th - Denver, CO
Monday April 17th - Los Angeles, CA^
Tuesday April 18th - Oakland, CA^
Wednesday April 19th - Portland, OR^
Thursday April 20th - Seattle, WA^
* - with Phrenelith
^ - with Witch Vomit