Dead & Co’s Playing in the Sand concert vacation returning for 2022

Dead & Company -- featuring Grateful Dead's Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti -- held their annual Mexico concert vacation, Playing in the Sand, in January of 2020 before COVID lockdown took hold. They weren't able to throw the event this year, of course, but they've announced its return in 2022, on January 13-16 at Moon Palace Cancún in Riviera Cancún, Mexico. Dead & Co will play three concerts on the beach, one each night, and each with a unique setlist.

"CID Presents will closely monitor relevant recommendations and guidelines imposed by local authorities and The World Health Organization to ensure a safe experience for all guests," a press release reads. "Additionally Purely Palace protocols will be in place at all times throughout the resort. Purely Palace goes beyond the already stringent quality controls and health measures in place, with the implementation of more than 250 preventive actions to assure guests health and safety, including a Purely Palace health certification in every room on arrival, guaranteeing its complete disinfection."

Tickets go on general sale Friday, 4/9 at 1 PM ET, with an "alumni pre-sale" beginning Wednesday, 4/7 at 1 PM ET.

Hear three live tracks from the 2020 edition of Playing in the Sand below.