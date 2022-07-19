Dead Cross (Faith No More, Slayer, Locust, etc) announce new LP (video & exclusive vinyl)

Dead Cross -- the punk/metal supergroup of Mike Patton (Faith No More, Mr. Bungle, etc), Dave Lombardo (ex-Slayer), Justin Pearson (The Locust, Deaf Club, Retox, etc), and Michael Crain (Retox) -- have announced their first new album since their 2017 self-titled debut LP (and first original music since their 2018 EP). The band's sophomore album is called II and it's due October 28 via Ipecac. Like the debut, it was produced with Ross Robinson. The album's up for pre-order now, and we've got an exclusive "upper crust (dark purple blast)" vinyl variant available in our store, limited to 300 copies. Get yours while they last and see a mock-up of the variant below.

"Words can’t even begin to describe how much this album means to me. It’s birthed of pain and uncertainty," said Michael Crain via press release. "The slow, excruciatingly painful, and nauseating recovery from cancer treatments were the catalyst for every riff and note on this album. However, my will to live and be with my brothers Justin, Dave, Mike, and co-producer Ross Robinson, got me out of bed and running into the studio every day to get it all on tape."

The first single is "Reign of Error," a thrashy, under-two-minute hardcore rager with Patton and Pearson trading screams throughout. Crain says it "was recorded almost as quickly as it was written and I believe there’s a very good explanation for it. I haven’t told anybody this before, least of all the rest of the band or Ross, but I honestly felt a strong presence in the studio that day. Those riffs flew out of me and when Dave sat down at his kit it was almost as if we’d played that song a thousand times before. It literally just happened so fast. Bam! One take. I’m not trying to paint a dark or fantasy-like story either. Having just escaped death and still healing from my cancer treatments I was incredibly sensitive to energy and the other side. There was someone else there. Not evil but benevolent and inspiring. I honestly believe it was Dave’s old bandmate and friend Jeff. I think he just wanted to jam with his friend again and perhaps did so through me. There I said it. Whether people believe it or not I really don’t care. I’m just grateful that I had that experience."

The new song comes with an animated, apocalyptic video by Displaced/Replaced that depicts the band members getting revenge on the Supreme Court in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Check it out below.

Pick up our vinyl variant here. It looks like this:

Tracklist

Love Without Love

Animal Espionage

Heart Reformer

Strong and Wrong

Ants and Dragons

Nightclub Canary

Christian Missile Crisis

Reign of Error

Imposter Syndrome