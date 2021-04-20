Dead Heat announce new album ‘World At War’ (stream “2 Cents”)

Nardcore/crossover thrash maniacs Dead Heat have announced a followup to their 2019 debut album Certain Death, World At War, due June 5 via Triple B Records (pre-order). The first single is the tough-as-fuck "2 Cents," which combines nostalgia for '80s crossover with the urgency of the modern hardcore scene, and absolutely rips. Listen below.

Tracklist

1. Subterfuge

2. 2 Cents

3. Sick Society

4. World At War

5. How It Goes

6. Interlude (Passions)

7. Age of DH

8. Look At It Closely

9. Deathwish

10. The Fall

11. Last Call

12. Pay the Toll