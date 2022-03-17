Dead Heat playing NY/NJ shows with Gel, Combust, Worn, Perfect World & more

Nardcore/crossover thrash band Dead Heat are still riding high off the strength of last year's great World At War (Triple B Records), and they'll be heading back East to support it with NJ and NY shows in April, both with great openers. They play Elizabeth, NJ's Litter Box on April 15 with Combust, Worn, Bazooka, and Without Peace, and Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar on April 16 with Gel, Perfect World, and Bazooka. Tickets for both are on sale now.