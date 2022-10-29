Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro dies at 63

Longtime Dead Kennedys drummer and all-around punk legend D.H. Peligro (real name Darren Henley) has died at age 63 after reportedly suffering head trauma caused by an accidental fall. A post on the Dead Kennedys Instagram reads:

Dead Kennedys' drummer D.H. Peligro (Darren Henley) passed away in his Los Angeles home yesterday, October 28th. Police on the scene stated that he died from trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall. Arrangements are pending and will be announced in the coming days. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your thoughts and words of comfort.

D.H. joined the Dead Kennedys in 1981, replacing original drummer Ted, and went on to play on such classics as the In God We Trust, Inc. EP, Plastic Surgery Disasters, Frankenchrist, Bedtime for Democracy, and the Give Me Convenience or Give Me Death compilation. He remained with the band through their 1986 breakup, and was with them from the 2001 reunion through present-day, save for a short hiatus from the band in the late 2000s. He also briefly played in the Red Hot Chili Peppers and co-wrote some of the material on their 1989 album Mother's Milk, fronted his own band Peligro, and played with Nailbomb, The Feederz, Jungle Studs, and more. It was also just revealed that D.H. stars in the upcoming OFF! movie.

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea wrote, "DH Peligro forever and ever. The funnest, kindest and the rockingest. My dear brother I’m so grateful for our time I love you forever."

Rest in peace, D.H. Punk, hardcore, and music overall wouldn't have been the same without you.