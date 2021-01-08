Dead Kennedys say Mitt Romney tweet was social media manager, not the band

You may recall that Wednesday night, in the aftermath of the Trump-incited raid of the Capitol Building, the Dead Kennedys tweeted praise for Republicans Mitt Romney and Lindsey Graham for denouncing the president's actions. A lot of people took them to task for that, including former DK fronman Jello Biafra who wondered who might've been behind them. "How dumb and clueless can you get?? Was it scab singer Skip, who recently denied DK's are a political band, just, 'a social satire band'?? Ea$t Bay Ray?? It sure as hell wasn't me, and in no way represents anything DK's ever stood for. Cmon, guys, take this down - NOW. Haven't you disgraced our inspiring legacy that means so much to people enough???"

East Bay Ray responded via Twitter, "For the record, neither Skip no I had anything to do with a recent DK tweet. But gee, why would anyone have a problem with an anti-Trump, pro-democracy speech even if it was by an a-hole?"

As to who did do it, according to the Dead Kennedys -- whose lineup is currently East Bay Ray, Klaus Fluoride, DH Peligro, and Skip McSkipster -- it was the band's social media manager. "The tweet yesterday was solely the Social Media Managers view and not the band, who wasn’t consulted," the band tweeted today. "Like everyone who was watching the events unfold yesterday, it was nice to see the rats leaving the ship." When someone replied, "So.....let’s lynch the social media manager?" they then wrote, "Correct. Not the band. If you have been following our FB page. You would know the band definitely doesn’t post there. I do."

The biggest takeaway from this may be that The Dead Kennedys have a social media manager.

