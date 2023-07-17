Dead & Co played their final show (setlist, videos); other Dead offshoots playing soon

Grateful Dead offshoot Dead & Company decided to call it quits after an eight-year run that lasted from 2015 to 2023, with Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann joined by John Mayer, Jeff Chimenti, and Oteil Burbridge. They went on a farewell tour (which Bill did not take part in; longtime Bob Weir collaborator Jay Lane filled in for him), and that tour included two-night-stands at Inglewood's Kia Forum, Chicago's Wrigley Field, NYC's Citi Field, Boston's Fenway Park, Washington State's Gorge Amphitheatre, and more, before wrapping up with a three-night hometown run at San Francisco's Oracle Park. The final show was last night (7/16), and you can check out videos and the setlist from that show below.

Meanwhile, Bob Weir and his band Wolf Bros (who also load their setlists with Dead classics) are staying busy, with shows lined up this September that also feature string/brass quintet The Wolfpack, including a run on Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival tour and an appearance at Farm Aid. The Outlaw tour includes NYC's Forest Hills Stadium on September 17. All dates here.

Bill Kreutzmann's own Dead offshoot Billy & the Kids have two upcomingshows: Baltimore's Pier Six Pavilion on August 16 and NYC's Pier 17 on August 18.

Grateful Dead member Phil Lesh (who wasn't in Dead & Company) also stays active with Phil Lesh & Friends, who play Boston's Leader Bank Pavilion on Friday (7/21), Long Island's Great South Bay Music Festival on Saturday (7/22), and New Haven's Westville Music Bowl on Sunday (7/23).

Dead & Company @ Oracle Park - 7/16/23 Setlist (via)

Set 1:

Bertha (>)

Good Lovin' (The Rascals cover) (>)

Loser

High Time

Samson and Delilah ([traditional] cover)

Althea

Dear Mr. Fantasy (Traffic cover) (>)

Hey Jude (The Beatles cover) (coda only) (>)

Bird Song

Set 2:

Help on the Way (>)

Slipknot! (>)

Franklin's Tower

Estimated Prophet (>)

Eyes of the World (>)

Drums (with Oteil on banjo bass and Mickey Hart on balafon) (>)

Space (>)

Days Between (>)

Cumberland Blues (>)

Sugar Magnolia

Encore:

Truckin' (>)

Brokedown Palace (>)

Not Fade Away (The Crickets cover) (Reprise from 7/14)