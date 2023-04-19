Dead To A Dying World tap Marissa Nadler, Midwife, Pallbearer’s Brett Campbell & more for covers record

Genre-defying metal band Dead To A Dying World haven't released anything since 2019's great Elegy, but today--in honor of the album's fourth anniversary--they've shared a curated tribute record, From Apogee To Perigee: A Curated Collection, featuring six covers of Elegy's opening track "Syzygy." The covers come from Marissa Nadler, The Angelus (who guests on Elegy), Pale Spring, Midwife, Pallbearer's Brett Campbell, and Patrick Shiroishi, and they're all very different interpretations.

The band says, "Today marks four years since the release of 2019's Elegy. In honor of this occasion, we are pleased to present From Apogee to Perigee, a carefully curated collection of various artists performances of 'Syzygy,' the opening track off the album. Tremendous thanks to all contributing artists for bringing new life to this song. For Dead To A Dying World, the future is unwritten. But for now, to the earth we return to scar no more."

Stream the entire thing and compare it to the original "Syzygy," and also watch the video for The Angelus' cover, below.