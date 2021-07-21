Deadguy doc premiering before reunion set at Decibel Fest, new trailer out now (watch)

NJ metalcore legends Deadguy have been planning a reunion, a documentary, and the potential of new music, and today a new, longer trailer for the documentary -- titled Deadguy: Killing Music -- has been released. It features old live photos and videos of the band, and interviews with tons of other cool musicians talking about the impact of Deadguy, and it looks pretty amazing. Check it out below.

The film will get its world premiere on September 24 at 9 PM at Underground Arts in Philadelphia, which is one day before Deadguy's first-announced reunion show: Decibel Metal & Beer Fest at The Fillmore in Philly. Tickets for the premiere are on sale now, and you can still get Decibel Fest tickets too.

--

15 '90s Metalcore Albums That Still Resonate Today