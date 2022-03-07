Deadguy played first NJ shows in 25 years, put out new 7″ w/ previously unreleased song

New Jersey metalcore legends Deadguy had not played in their home state in quite a long time until finally doing a two-night stand with shows at Asbury Lanes on Friday (3/4) and Crossroads in Garwood the following night (3/5). Deadguy were already local legends when they broke up in 1997, and their stature on a national level increased after their breakup as the band were namedropped as an influence on some of the biggest metalcore bands of the following decade and entered into the Decibel Hall of Fame. So after reuniting to play Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Philly and Saint Vitus in Brooklyn, this long-awaited homecoming weekend was a much-needed and welcome return.

Crossroads is a great venue that is larger than your typical punk rock basement, complete with a kitchen, so if you want those spicy Buffalo wings whilst breaking necks, look no further. The night opened with Philly crossover crew Honey (whose lineup includes fellow NJ veteran Jay Laughlin of Turning Point) who showcased plenty of what made D.R.I. and more recently Power Trip so viable. The guitarwork sounded crisp among a crowd of people who were just arriving but surely did not go unnoticed by the crowd that was amassing in front of them. NJ hardcore crew School Drugs were up next with raucous sounds that got the crowd fired up with the sounds of hardcore by way of the late 1980s. The openers were chosen by Deadguy after canvassing social media to find the right fit; both did amply well.

Deadguy was up to close the night and left just about no stone unturned, covering their well established Fixation on a Co-Worker nearly in full plus stray tracks from their Work Ethic and Screamin’ With The Deadguy Quintet EPs. Scene veterans plus fans old and new came out to hear the band rip through these crowd-killing classics with one their guitarists who donned a Possessed Seven Churches shirt nearly taking out half of the crowd with guitar moves that would make Immolation’s Rob Vigna blush. Every riff and breakdown was pristine with the general crowd consensus that the band has nary lost a step over all these years. Deadguy don't have any other shows coming up at the moment, but on stage Tim Singer added fuel to the fire that their next move might be recording something new.

The day of the Asbury Park show, Deadguy also unearthed some previously unreleased '90s material on a new 7" that came bundled with a new 28-page zine on the band, courtesy of Man Alive Creative, which features all-access photography by Tom Bejgrowicz of the band's Decibel Fest set, signed and numbered by the photographer. The 7" features the never-before-released song "Body Parts" and an unreleased early version of "Die With Your Mask On" that were recorded with Steve Evetts in February 1994 during the same sessions that produced the band's debut 7" White Meat. The songs were mastered for vinyl by Alan Douches, who also mastered Fixation On A Co-Worker.

"For over 25 years I’ve been listening to ‘Body Parts’ and the early version of ‘Die With Your Mask On," said Bejgrowicz. "I lost touch with [drummer] Dave Rosenberg but when I saw that ‘hell froze over’ in 2020 and the guys were talking once again, I reached out to Tim Singer to help reconnect me. Together we agreed to release these two tracks and document the band’s first-ever reunion show in Philadelphia. I wanted to spend the entire day with the band, from soundcheck to the final note of their set, and share that experience through an old-school zine."

Online copies are sold out, but it's possible that you can still snag a copy in person from Creep Records (Philly), Generation Records (NYC) and A Day In The Life Records (Lancaster).

Watch a video from the Crossroads show and check out a pic of the setlist below...

