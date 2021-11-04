Deadguy playing reunion show at Saint Vitus this month (tickets on sale)

Legendary metalcore pioneers Deadguy finally reunited for their first show in nearly 25 years at Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in September (watch), and now the NJ band have announced a NYC show: November 27 at Saint Vitus! Tickets are on sale now.

That show is ten days after the new Deadguy documentary screens at Nitehawk in Williamsburg (11/17) as part of the venue's BrooklynVegan-presented Music Driven series, followed by a Q&A with the band and director William Saunders. Tickets for that 7:30 PM screening are still available.

Deadguy's only other currently announced date is the LA edition of Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in December.

Watch a video of Deadguy back in the day:

--

15 '90s Metalcore Albums That Still Resonate Today