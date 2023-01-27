Deadguy’s ‘Work Ethic’ EP gets long-awaited vinyl reissue (exclusive opaque pink LP)

After reuniting in 2021, NJ metalcore greats Deadguy are reissuing the 1995 CD edition of Work Ethic for the first time as a vinyl LP, featuring the songs from both of their 1994 7" EPs, White Meat and Work Ethic. We have an exclusive, limited-to-200 opaque pink vinyl variant, now available for pre-order. That's a mock-up above.

Work Ethic prefaced Deadguy's sole, classic full-length, 1995's Fixation on a Co-Worker, and like that album, it was produced with Steve Evetts.

Tracklist:

Running With Scissors

Apparatus

Puny Human

Druid

Extemist

John Dear