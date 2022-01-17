Deaf Club members talk new LP, influences, punk, neo-nazis & more on new podcast ep (listen)

Deaf Club, the latest band fronted by chaotic hardcore trailblazer Justin Pearson (The Locust, Swing Kids, Retox, etc) that also features members of ACxDC, The Manx, Squid Pisser, and more, recently released their debut full-length Productive Disruption (read our review), and Justin now invited his bandmates Tommy Meehan (The Manx, Squid Pisser) and Brian Amalfitano (ACxDC) on his Cult & Culture podcast with co-host Luke Henshaw to discuss working together in Deaf Club, along with lots of other stuff, as the episode synopsis explains:

Tommy Meehan (The Manx, Squid Pisser) and Brian Amalfitano (ACxDC), both guitarists in Deaf Club with Justin, take part in the newest episode of Cult and Culture. They discuss their methods when it comes to collaborating in the band, and the shared goal of creating organized chaos in order to push the listener and themselves. They share some of their early influences, including Gwar and Nirvana, and the ways in which these possibly unexpected foundations influenced their playing and theatricality in order to later form something newer, weirder and nastier. They also question the purpose of defining terms like punk and powerviolence, and have conversations about the uselessness of gatekeeping, how to confuse neo-nazis, and the importance of the cultural shifts and relevance that music can bring about beyond the music itself.

You can stream the episode in full right here:

Also watch the full-album live performance video of Deaf Club's new LP:

