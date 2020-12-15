Deaf Club (The Locust, ACxDC, etc) cover Killing Joke to benefit Fair Fight

Deaf Club -- aka Justin Pearson (The Locust, Retox, Head Wound City, etc), Brian Amalfitano (ACxDC), Scott Osment (Weak Flesh), Jason Klein (Run With The Hunted), and Tommy Meehan (The Manx, Chum Out!) -- have followed their debut EP and remix EP with a cover of Killing Joke's 1980 post-punk/industrial classic "The Wait" to help raise money for Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight initiative, who are working to help flip Georgia blue in the runoff Senate election on January 5, which would enable the Democrats to gain back control of the Senate.

Justin spoke to us about why they're raising money for Fair Fight, and why they chose this song:

I don’t want to get too political here, and by all means I’m aware that we are all suffering from political fatigue, but I think it’s safe to say that Donald Trump is a complete butt fucker who acts like a spoiled child, and one who was raised with zero empathy. With that being said, I’m not here to point a finger at the dude’s supporters, as they are mostly mislead, or racist, or xenophobic, or so-called religious folk, mainly who seem to care more about capitalist endeavors than the survival of this planet. I certainly won’t place blame on others, but I am here to say something, along with my comrades, in which I hope will resonate and aid in some sort of change.

Deaf Club is just a band, and we just make music, if you can call it that. However, we have the ability to communicate through our art and hopefully help change things that are broken. We’ve decided to cover “The Wait” by Killing Joke, who is a band that I have grown up listening to, and have taken musical as well as political cues from since I was ten years old. 100% of the digital single’s proceeds from sales of this single on Bandcamp from now till Jan. 4th will be donated to Fair Fight in hopes to level the jacked up playing field that Republican politicians seem to dominate. But let me be clear here, I am not a Democrat. They are too soft and I’m not into bureaucracy. But this is a nod to those who are fighting for change within the system, and within that system, you have the head of the snake, Donald Trump, saying this sort of jargon, ”If you don't vote, the socialists and the communists win.” And more specifically, this crap, "Let me tell you this election was rigged and we can't let it happen to two of the greatest most respected people in Washington," which Trump said about Loeffler and Perdue, two of the politicians in the runoff election in Georgia, who we hope will lose on Jan. 5th. Of course, this quote from the head of the snake was delivered amid chants of "Stop the steal" by the crowd at one of Trump’s super-spreader events. Trump then went on to say that the Democrats "cheated and they rigged our presidential election. But we will still win it.”

Well, Deaf Club says it’s time to cut off the head of the snake, and toss the carcass out to the bottom feeders to feast on.