Deafheaven, Hundred Waters members & Danny L Harle form ALTO ARC, share debut song

Deafheaven's George Clarke, Hundred Waters' Trayer Tryon, and PC Music associate Danny L Harle have formed a new group together, ALTO ARC, whose self-titled debut EP will arrive February 11 via Sargent House. The first taste is "Bordello," a creepy industrial pop song that kind of does sound like the exact middle ground between all three members' main projects (which is to say, it sounds very cool).

It comes with an equally creepy video, directed by Elizaveta Porodina (who also designed the EP artwork, pictured above), who says, ""I have thoroughly enjoyed working on this video. Telling this story felt like opening an old book and uncovering a sinister fairy tale. An eerie vibrating presence fell over the rooms we built up, and it felt like oscillating from one dark world to another. It's a privilege to witness such rare and magical moments." George Clarke adds, "Working with Elizaveta to see her vision through was wonderful and I couldn't be happier with how beautifully this song was interpreted and captured."

George and Isamaya were interviewed about the project by Frankie Dunn for i-D, and here's an excerpt:

Definitely. So what kind of influences were you working with? G: There was a lot of talk about aesthetic – how we wanted things to look and how songs should feel. I guess specifically for “Bordello” there was a big emphasis on having an early fantasy incorporation. It’s not strictly horror, it’s broader than that. I: George and I lead the visual side of things, and I think a lot of the fun is in the process of translating the music. There are a lot of literary references in there, as well as film. In fact, we never play each other music, do we? I think everything is created through shared experiences of stories or books or poetry. It’s been quite a backwards creative process, in that sense. G: Yeah, the visual informs the music. I think it works in these different directions because all four of us are doing different things at different times, before trying to cross our paths and seeing how it all comes together.

When asked if they plan to play live, Isamaya said, "We have been talking about doing it at some point. We need to write more music, I think," and George added, "Yeah, we can’t do a 28-minute set." And when asked if more music is on the way, George said, "I don’t see our collaboration slowing at all." Read more here.

Check the new song and video out below...

--

30 Essential Songs from the Shoegaze / Heavy Crossover

Listen and/or subscribe to our playlist of all 30 songs: