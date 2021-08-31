Deafheaven & Microwave added to Furnace Fest, mewithoutYou & Drowningman drop off

After four bands, Misery Signals, '68, Open Hand, and Light The Torch, recently dropped off the upcoming Furnace Fest, two more have dropped off, and two have been added. The festival announced that mewithoutYou had to cancel "due to extenuating circumstances," continuing, "Those are painful words to write, and we realize how many of you will feel the sting in reading them. mewithoutYou will be sorely missed."

Drowningman also dropped off the bill, posting a video on their Instagram:

Deafheaven have been added to the Saturday lineup, and they'll be playing a "special 10 Years Gone set," 10 Years Gone being the 2020 live-in-studio album they recorded of what they had planned to perform on tour before COVID hit.

Microwave have also been added to the lineup, on Sunday.

Furnace Fest holds its belated 20th anniversary edition on September 24-26 at Sloss Furnaces, and they're requiring proof of vaccine or a negative COVID test to attend.