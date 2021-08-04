Deafheaven release new song and video, “In Blur”

Pre-order Deafheaven's new album on black vinyl in our shop.

Deafheaven's new clean vocal-oriented album Infinite Granite comes out August 20 via Sargent House (vinyl pre-order), and they've just shared its third and final single, "In Blur." It's the album's most dreamlike, ethereal single yet, and it comes with a well-matched grainy video (directed by John Bradburn). Check it out below.

George Clark recently discussed the move towards clean singing in an interview with Pitchfork. "It was like learning a different instrument," he said. "It made the whole thing a lot more fun, to be honest with you."

Deafheaven are also scheduled to tour in 2022, including a Brooklyn show on March 8 at Warsaw (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Deafheaven -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

10/15 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

10/16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at the Ace Hotel

2/22 - Phoenix, AZ - Pressroom

2/23 - Sante Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

2/25 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips

2/26 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

2/27 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

3/01 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

3/02 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

3/03 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

3/04 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

3/05 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

3/06 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

3/08 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

3/09 - Boston, MA - Royale

3/10 - Montréal, QC - Théâtre Fairmount

3/11 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

3/12 - Detroit, MI - El Club

3/14 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

3/15 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

3/16 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

3/18 - Denver, CO - Summit

3/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

3/21 - Vancouver, - Crocodile

3/23 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

3/24 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest