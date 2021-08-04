Deafheaven release new song and video, “In Blur”
Deafheaven's new clean vocal-oriented album Infinite Granite comes out August 20 via Sargent House (vinyl pre-order), and they've just shared its third and final single, "In Blur." It's the album's most dreamlike, ethereal single yet, and it comes with a well-matched grainy video (directed by John Bradburn). Check it out below.
George Clark recently discussed the move towards clean singing in an interview with Pitchfork. "It was like learning a different instrument," he said. "It made the whole thing a lot more fun, to be honest with you."
Deafheaven are also scheduled to tour in 2022, including a Brooklyn show on March 8 at Warsaw (tickets). All dates are listed below.
Deafheaven -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates
10/15 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre
10/16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at the Ace Hotel
2/22 - Phoenix, AZ - Pressroom
2/23 - Sante Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
2/25 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips
2/26 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
2/27 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
3/01 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
3/02 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
3/03 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
3/04 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
3/05 - Washington, DC - Black Cat
3/06 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
3/08 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
3/09 - Boston, MA - Royale
3/10 - Montréal, QC - Théâtre Fairmount
3/11 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
3/12 - Detroit, MI - El Club
3/14 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
3/15 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
3/16 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
3/18 - Denver, CO - Summit
3/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
3/21 - Vancouver, - Crocodile
3/23 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
3/24 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest