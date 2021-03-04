Deafheaven remixes Deathpact’s “ID” (listen)

Mysterious, "anonymous" producer Deathpact (who's collaborated with Zeds Dead, Rezz, and Odesza) has an upcoming single called "ID," but before it gets released, a series of remixes have been coming out. Code Orange recently released one, and today we get one from another metal band, Deafheaven. While Code Orange's channeled some of the same industrial metal of their own music, Deafheaven's remix goes in an '80s darkwave direction. Hear it and revisit Code Orange's remix below, and listen to some of the others here.

