Deafheaven share new song “The Gnashing,” announce 2022 tour

Deafheaven recently shared "Great Mass of Color," the excellent lead single off their anticipated fifth album Infinite Granite, and it found the shoegazy metal band leaning way more into their shoegaze side than ever before and embracing an almost-entirely-clean-sung style for the first time in their decade-long career. Now they've released a second single from the album, "The Gnashing," and it's cut from the same cloth. It's also yet another great one, and more proof that Deafheaven are just as good at melodic shoegaze as they are at harshly-shrieked black metal. Listen below.

Along with the release of the new song comes a tour announcement for 2022, which kicks off in Phoenix in February, ends at Treefort Music Fest, and also includes shows in Austin, DC, Philly, Brooklyn, Boston, Chicago, Denver, and more.

The Brooklyn show happens March 8 at Warsaw. Tickets for that show (and the whole tour) go on sale Friday (7/9) at 10 AM local time.

Before the 2022 tour, Deafheaven play Berkeley and LA shows this October. All dates are listed below.

We've also got a couple Deafheaven records available in our store: the remastered vinyl pressing of their 2010 demo and their 2020 live-in-studio album 10 Years Gone.

Deafheaven -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

10/15 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre

10/16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at the Ace Hotel

2/22 - Phoenix, AZ - Pressroom

2/23 - Sante Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

2/25 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips

2/26 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

2/27 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

3/01 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

3/02 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

3/03 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

3/04 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

3/05 - Washington, DC - Black Cat

3/06 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

3/08 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

3/09 - Boston, MA - Royale

3/10 - Montréal, QC - Théâtre Fairmount

3/11 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

3/12 - Detroit, MI - El Club

3/14 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

3/15 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

3/16 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

3/18 - Denver, CO - Summit

3/19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

3/21 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

3/22- Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

3/23 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

3/24 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest

--

30 Essential Songs from the Shoegaze / Heavy Crossover

Listen and/or subscribe to our playlist of all 30 songs: