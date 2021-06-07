Deafheaven teasing LP5 for August release?

Deafheaven had previously hinted at a new album, and now details are looking a lot more concrete. They posted a new teaser, which features 14 seconds of ambient music, the date August 20, and the record label Sargent House, and it's captioned "5," which presumably means they're referring to their fifth album. Some Reddit sleuths also pointed out they launched a new page on their website deafheaven.com/infinite-granite, leading to speculation that the album is called Infinite Granite. Stay tuned for more! Watch the teaser here: