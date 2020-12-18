Dean & Britta and Sonic Boom cover John & Yoko’s “Happy Xmas (War is Over)”

Dean Wareham and Britta Phillips have teamed up with Spacemen 3's Sonic Boom for two collaborative holiday singles. First is Dean & Britta's lovely cover of John & Yoko/Plastic Ono Band's classic "Happy Xmas (War is Over)." Their styles are very simpatico: Sonic Boom's atmospheric touches heighten Dean & Britta's harmonies and the general lightly psychedelic holiday vibe.

"Happy Xmas" is paired on this digital single with a cover of "Little Altar Boy," which is a previous collab with Sonic Boom. Listen to both sides below.

Meanwhile, Sonic Boom has released “I Wish It Was Like Christmas Every Day (A Little Bit Deeper)” which is a rework of his song “Things Like This (A Little Bit Deeper)” from this year's All Things Being Equal. You can listen to that below.

In other news, Dean & Britta are doing a special holiday edition of their livestream series on Saturday, December 19 at 9 PM EST and tickets are on sale.