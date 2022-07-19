Dean Hurley & Gloria de Oliveira cover lost Jeff Buckley/Elizabeth Fraser song on collab LP (listen)

Dean Hurley, the sound designer who worked on David Lynch's Twin Peaks: The Return, has collaborated with German-Brazilian synth artist Gloria de Oliveira on a new album, Oceans of Time. Admirers of each other's work, they made the album long-distance during the pandemic, with Gloria sending song to Dean, who then added layers of shimmering atmosphere. It's out September 16 via Sacred Bones.

There is a definite '80s dreampop/new age sound to their collaboration that recalls the goth heyday of 4AD Records, and the first single from the album is a cover of "All Flowers in Time Bend Toward the Sun," a song written by Jeff Buckley and Cocteau Twins' Elizabeth Fraser that was never released but whose demo has been floating around for years. While the original demo is little more than guitar and two of the most beautiful voices of the last 40 years (that's really all you need), Dean and Gloria imagine if it had gotten more of a Cocteau Twins interpretation. With Hurley a frequent collaborator of Lynch's, who loves This Mortal Coil's version of Tim Buckley's "Song to the Siren" featuring Fraser, there's a lot of interconnectivity going here (read more about that here).

You can listen to both versions, and watch a trailer for the album, below.

While the duo have not announced any plans of touring, Gloria does have fall solo dates in Berlin and Brussels. Those are listed below.

Oceans of Time Tracklist:

1. Into

2. Im Nebel

3. Ashore of the Cosmic Sea

4. Seven Summits

5. Something to Behold

6. Hanging Gardens

7. Eyes Within

8. All Flowers in Time

9. Astral Bodies

10. Tenth Year of Forever

11. Picture of a Picture

12. Further Than the Stars

Gloria De Oliveira Live:

Fri. Nov. 18 - Berlin, DE @ Synästhesie 7

Wed. Nov. 30 - Brussels, BE @ Atelier 210