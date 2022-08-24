Dear Nora announce new album ‘human futures,’ share “scrolls of doom,” touring

Katy Davidson reactivated their Dear Nora project in 2017 and released the new album Skulls Example the following year, and now they're set to follow that with another new album, human futures, out October 28 via Orindal Records (pre-order). It's actually the first album in Dear Nora's 20+ year career to be recorded in a commercial recording studio, and according to the Chris Cohen-penned bio, Katy and their bandmates -- Greg Campanile (drums), Nicholas Krgovich (piano/synth) and Zach Burba (bass/synth/drums) -- made this one more collaboratively than usual. There's also a song that was co-written with Frankie Cosmos.

The first taste is lead single "scrolls of doom," a stellar track with darkly funny lyrics and a more overtly produced sound, showing Katy's ability to shift their sonic palette while remaining true to their DIY sensibility. Listen to "scrolls of doom," and check out the artwork and tracklist for human futures, below.

Dear Nora will be touring this fall, with a handful of dates on opposite coasts and even more TBA. They'll be in Brooklyn on November 7 at Baby's All Right. All dates below.

Dear Nora human futures loading...

Tracklist

scrolls of doom (2:02)

sedona (2:21)

shadows (4:00)

flowers fading (3:21)

human futures (1:41)

sinaloan restaurant (2:11)

fruitful streams (3:13)

airbnb cowboy (2:38)

we’re going down (2:27)

mothers and daughters (2:10)

flag (into the fray) (2:06)

five months on the go (5:39)

Dear Nora -- 2022 Tour Dates (more TBA)

10.30 - Chicago, IL @ The Hideout

11.01 - Portland, ME @ SPACE

11.02 - Burlington, VT @ Radio Bean

11.03 - Cambridge, MA @ Lilypad

11.04 - Providence, RI @ AS220

11.05 - Greenfield, MA @ Ten Forward

11.07 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

11.09 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

12.04 - Los Angeles, CA @ 2220 Arts

12.07 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

12.10 - Seattle, WA @ Vera Project