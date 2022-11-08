Dear Nora turned Baby’s All Right into their living room with an intimate set (review)

Prior to Soccer Mommy's late-night show, Dear Nora played an incredibly charming and intimate set at Baby's All Right with opener Yowler. Lead singer Katy Davidson turned the stage into their living room, making jocular banter and taking requests from the crowd throughout the night.

Dear Nora aren't known for their big noise, but the evolution of their understated sound was on full display at Baby's. The set ranged from Mountain Rock favorites "The Lonesome Border, Pt. 1" and "Oxygen & the Mellow Stuff" (the latter of which they hadn't played in "over four years") to "scrolls of doom," "sedona," "shadows," and more off most recent human futures, plus a smattering of tracks from 2018's Skulls Example, including the title track and "Morning Glories."

Katy joked "We can still get lit" before pulling a fan onstage to dance to synth-heavy "flowers fading," and bassist Zach Burba offered his microphone to a fan for one of the older, deeper cuts, duetting with Katy. The crowd chirped more requests, including "Hot Boyz," the last song on 2008 compilation Three States: Rarities 1997-2007, featuring Owen Ashworth (aka Casiotone For The Painfully Alone). Dear Nora opted not to play that one, but Katy shouted out Owen in the audience and told an anecdote about the song's recording, that they cut the vocals sitting at the foot of Owen's bed with his brother on his massive computer next door. Owen verified.

Grappling with dying keyboards at the end of the set, Katy joked, "We have a secret, we're kinda punk." They closed with Greta Kline-cowritten soft ballad "flag (into the fray)." The crowd disbanded, no longer sitting in Dear Nora's space, but still feeling the warmth of the music.

Dear Nora's tour continues--remaining dates below.

