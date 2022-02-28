Death Before Dishonor, Cruel Hand & Year Of The Knife announce spring tour

Death Before Dishonor, Cruel Hand and Year Of The Knife are joining forces for a hardcore triple threat tour this spring. Dates kick off in New Haven on 4/1 with shows in Binghamton, Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Phoenixville, and Baltimore before wrapping up at Brooklyn's Market Hotel on 4/10.

All dates are listed below.

Death Before Dishonor, Cruel Hand & Year Of The Knife - 2022 Tour Dates

04/01 New Haven, CT – State House

04/02 Binghamton, NY – Bundy Museum Annex

04/03 Cleveland, OH – No Class

04/04 Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

04/05 Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge

04/06 Cincinnati, OH – Legends Bar

04/07 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground

04/08 Phoenixville, PA – Polish Club

04/09 Baltimore, MD – Otto Bar (no Year Of The Knife)

04/10 Brooklyn, NY – Market Hotel