Death by Audio launches pop-up PPE fundraiser, selling stuff from Spoon, Flaming Lips, Osees, more

Death by Audio, the effects pedal company run by A Place to Bury Strangers' Oliver Ackermann, has organized an online popup shop called Protection by Audio that is raising money for GetUsPPE, who donate PPE equipment to frontline workers.

The Protection by Audio shop features autographed gear, hand-drawn one-offs, and "pieces of musical history" from members of IDLES, Wilco, The Flaming Lips, Queens of the Stone Age, Spoon, the Black Angels, Spacemen 3, Thee Oh Sees, A Place to Bury Strangers, Xiu Xiu, METZ, Melvins, That Dog, the Voidz, Into It.Over It, This Will Destroy You, and more. Additionally, the shop also features rare and never-before-seen Death By Audio pedals and gear.

“After hearing the struggles and traumas experienced by those working on the frontlines, we knew we had to do something to help,” said Heather Bickford, Director of Operations at Death By Audio. "We brainstormed a bunch of ideas and then it dawned on us that we have a lot of friends in the music industry and that a lot of them would be down to help.”

Items include:

There's lots more and more items are to be added as stuff sells. Check out all the items up for sale over at Protection by Audio.

