Death By Stereo release first album in 8 years early (listen)

Orange County melodic, metallic hardcore vets Death By Stereo have just released their first album in eight years, We're All Dying Just In Time, a few days early. (The official release date is this Friday via Indecision Records and Concrete Jungle Records.) The band -- still led by longtime vocalist Efrem "The Bean" Schulz and lead guitarist Dan "The Mustache" Palmer -- pretty much pick up where their last album (2012's Black Sheep of the American Dream) left off, with chunky, catchy hardcore songs and extremely crisp (but not overly polished) production. It's full of rippers, as you can hear for yourself by streaming it below.

The band is also doing a "full production" livestreamed release show today (8/4) at 8 PM ET. You need tickets and they're on sale now.

--