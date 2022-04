Death Cab for Cutie announce 2022 tour dates, playing Forest Hills Stadium w/ Low (BV presale)

Death Cab For Cutie have announced new tour dates that includes July shows with illuminati hotties, and a big NYC show at Forest Hills Stadium on September 30 that is with Low. They've also got shows this spring with Mini Trees, and more. All tour dates are listed below.

You can get tickets early for the Forest Hills show with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Thursday, April 7 from 10 AM - 10 PM. Check back here Thursday morning for the password.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets for the just-announced shows go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 AM local time.

Death Cab played Forest Hills Stadium back in 2019 with Jenny Lewis.

Low's tour hit NYC last week, and illuminati hotties played NYC in February.

DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE - 2022 TOUR DATES

APR 27, 2022 - THE CRITERION - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK w/ MINI TREES

APR 28, 2022 - 713 MUSIC HALL - HOUSTON, TX w/ MINI TREES

APR 29, 2022 - NEW ORLEANS JAZZ & HERITAGE FESTIVAL - NEW ORLEANS, LA

APR 30, 2022 - BEALE STREET MUSIC FESTIVAL - MEMPHIS, TN

MAY 1, 2022 - SHAKY KNEES FESTIVAL - ATLANTA, GA

MAY 21, 2022 - CORONA CAPITAL FESTIVAL - GUADALAJARA, MEXICO

MAY 28, 2022 - TEDXPORTLAND - PORTLAND, OR

JUL 7, 2022 - PROMOWEST PAVILION AT OVATION - CINCINNATI, OH w/ ILLUMINATI HOTTIES

JUL 8, 2022 - GLC LIVE AT 20 MONROE - GRAND RAPIDS, MI w/ ILLUMINATI HOTTIES

JUL 9, 2022 - SUMMERFEST - MILWAUKEE, WI

JUL 11, 2022 - ARTPARK - BUFFALO, NY w/ ILLUMINATI HOTTIES

JUL 12, 2022 - BEAK & SKIFF APPLE ORCHARDS - LAFAYETTE, NY w/ ILLUMINATI HOTTIES

JUL 14, 2022 - HARRISBURG UNIVERSITY AT RIVERFRONT PARK - HARRISBURG, PA w/ ILLUMINATI HOTTIES

JUL 15, 2022 - MOHEGAN SUN ARENA - UNCASVILLE, CT w/ ILLUMINATI HOTTIES

JUL 16, 2022 - MJN CONVENTION CENTER - POUGHKEEPSIE, NY w/ ILLUMINATI HOTTIES

SEP 30, 2022 - FOREST HILLS STADIUM - FOREST HILLS, NY w/ LOW

