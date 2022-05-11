Death Cab for Cutie announce new LP, tour w/ Low & Yo La Tengo (watch “Roman Candles” video)

Death Cab for Cutie have announced a new album, Asphalt Meadows, due out September 16 via Atlantic (pre-order on pink indie exclusive vinyl). It's their 10th studio album, and the follow-up to 2018's Thank You For Today. John Congleton produced it, and you can see the cover art (which Ben Gibbard photographed) below.

They've shared the album's first single, "Roman Candles," which the band says "is about the crippling, existential dread that goes hand in hand with living in a nervous city on a dying planet. And that the only way to be in the moment is to let it all go."

"The lyrics were cobbled from a couple of different songs dealing with my general sense of anxiety; the feeling that the fabric that weaves a functioning society together was crumbling during the pandemic," Gibbard continues. Watch the lyric video, designed by Juliet Bryant, below.

Death Cab had already announced some shows happening this summer and fall, including a big NYC date with Low at Forest Hills Stadium on September 30, and now they've extended that run through the fall, adding more dates with Low, and a leg with support from Yo La Tengo. Tickets to the new dates go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 AM local, with presales starting Monday, May 16 at 10 AM local.

Pre-order Asphalt Meadows on pink indie exclusive vinyl in the BV store.

Death Cab for Cutie - Asphalt Meadows loading...

DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE: 2022 TOUR

MAY 21 – Guadalajara, MX – Corona Capital Guadalajara *

MAY 28 – Portland, OR – TEDxPortland Year 10 @ Moda Center/Theater of the Clouds

JULY 7 – Cincinnati, OH – PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation †

JULY 8 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe †

JULY 9 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest @ Generac Power Stage *

JULY 11 – Buffalo, NY – ARTPARK †

JULY 12 – LaFayette, NY – Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards †

JULY 14 – Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg University at Riverfront Park †

JULY 15 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena †

JULY 16 – Poughkeepsie, NY – MJN Convention Center †

SEPTEMBER 22 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee ^

SEPTEMBER 23 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Festival Field

SEPTEMBER 24 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

SEPTEMBER 26 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! ^

SEPTEMBER 27 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ^

SEPTEMBER 29 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met ^

SEPTEMBER 30 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium ^

OCTOBER 1 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion ^

OCTOBER 3 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater ^

OCTOBER 4 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy ^

OCTOBER 6 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE! ^

OCTOBER 7 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit ^

OCTOBER 8 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery ^

OCTOBER 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE ^

OCTOBER 11 – Detroit, MI – The Masonic ^

OCTOBER 13 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory ^

OCTOBER 14 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland ^

OCTOBER 15 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

OCTOBER 17 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

OCTOBER 18 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim #

OCTOBER 19 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl #

OCTOBER 21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre #

OCTOBER 22 – San Diego, CA – Venue TBA #

OCTOBER 23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater #

OCTOBER 24 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater #

OCTOBER 26 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

OCTOBER 27 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

* Festival Performance

† w/Special Guests illuminati hotties

^ w/Special Guests Low

# w/ Special Guests Yo La Tengo