Death Cab for Cutie announce September tour w/ Perfume Genius & Deep Sea Diver

Death Cab for Cutie will hit the road again in September with a run of dates in the Western US. "It feels so good to write these words: DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE SEPTEMBER 2021 TOUR," they write. "We've missed your faces so much. LET'S GO."

The dates begin on September 4 with a show in Missoula, MT, and continue through Bend OR, Nampa ID, Spokane, Ogden, and Vail CO, wrapping up in Morrison, CO with a show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 13. Perfume Genius opens that date, and Deep Sea Diver are the supporting act for the rest of the tour. See all dates below.

Ben Gibbard did a series of solo acoustic livestreams throughout the early days of the pandemic, performing Death Cab material and tons of covers, of The Beatles, Bjork, Guided by Voices, Depeche Mode, Nirvana, Neil Young, Fountains of Wayne, Simon & Garfunkel, The Cure, Spiritualized, R.E.M., The Magnetic Fields, Phoebe Bridgers, The Shins, Rilo Kiley, The Flaming Lips, Elliott Smith, John Lennon, Bob Dylan, Big Star, Frightened Rabbit, The Decemberists, Joy Division/New Order, Radiohead, and more. You can watch them all HERE.

DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE: 2021 TOUR

9/4 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater ^

9/6 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater ^

9/7 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater ^

9/8 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Pavilion at Riverfront ^

9/10 - Ogden, UT - Ogden Twilight ^

9/11 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater ^

9/13 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

^ with support from Deep Sea Diver

* with support from Perfume Genius