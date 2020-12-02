Death Cab for Cutie covering REM, NMH & more for Georgia Senate benefit EP

Death Cab for Cutie are celebrating Georgia voting for a Democratic president for the first time since 1992, and raising money to support the state's upcoming runoff Senate election, with a new collection of covers. The Georgia EP includes covers of songs by five of Death Cab's favorite GA artists, and it'll be available for 24 hours only on Bandcamp on Friday, December 4, aka the final Bandcamp Friday fundraiser of 2020. 100% of proceeds will be donated to Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight initiative.

Here's more from the band about the EP:

Today we’re thrilled to announce THE GEORGIA E.P., a brand-new collection of five covers of songs by some of our favorite artists from the great state of Georgia. It will be available on Bandcamp this Friday 12/4 - for 24 hours only starting at 12:01am PT. 100% of net proceeds will be donated to Fair Fight Action Last month, Georgia flipped blue for the first time in a Presidential election since 1992 - due in large part to the tireless efforts of Stacey Abrams and the men and women who work alongside her at Fair Fight. We’ve recorded this collection of music as both a celebration of this monumental achievement, and to provide support for the fight ahead - in this case the upcoming special Senate election in January. With control of the Senate on the line, and with it the fate of so many things we care about, from climate action, to criminal justice reform, to voting rights, and everything in between - the stakes are uniquely high this time around. As for THE GEORGIA E.P. itself - we love it. It was recorded remotely over four days in our home studios during a productive blast of activity a few weeks ago, and mixed just a couple days later. In a year where so much of what we love to do has been put on pause, it felt so good to be making music together again. We’ve set $7 as the minimum donation for this collection, and if that’s all you can give, you’ve done more than enough - thank you! But if you are fortunate enough to have a few extra bucks lying around, we encourage you to contribute up to whatever amount you’re comfortable with. It’s all going to a good cause. Thank you for contributing, and we sincerely hope that you enjoy listening to this E.P. as much as we enjoyed making it. xo, DCFC

Included on The Georgia EP are covers of TLC, Cat Power, Vic Chestnutt, Neutral Milk Hotel, and R.E.M.. See the tracklisting below, and purchase it on Bandcamp on Friday.

Jason Isbell also promised a charity covers album of his favorite Georgia albums if Biden won the state - stay tuned for more on that.

Meanwhile, for another way to support Fair Fight and the Georgia Senate Race, a virtual fest, "Save the Senate Festival," will stream on December 18 at 6 PM ET, featuring performances from Amanda Palmer, Ani DiFranco, A.O. Gerber, Annie Hart of Au Revoir Simone, Bedouine, Ben Lee, Buzzy Lee, Courtney Marie Andrews, Death Valley Girls, Erin Rae, Faye Webster, Jim James, John Vanderslice, Julianna Barwick & Mary Lattimore, Hiss Golden Messenger, Kimya Dawson, Lonnie Holley, Madison Cunningham, Money Mark, Mountain Man, Muzz, Ohmme, Okkervil River, Resistance Revival Chorus, Rufus Wainwright, Sadie Dupuis, Starcrawler, Tom Morello, William Tyler, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

Happening even sooner, and also in support of Fair Fight, is Rock the Runoff, streaming on Thursday, December 3 at 9 PM ET. Death Cab's Ben Gibbard performs on this one, and it also features Monica, John Legend, Ant Clemons and Justin Timberlake, Ludacris and Jermaine Dupri, Common, EarthGang, Michael Stipe, and Indigo Girls. Donate to Fair Fight to watch.

You can also read what Stacey Abrams has to say about helping in the Georgia Senate race: "it’s about saving democracy."

The Georgia EP Tracklisting

1. Waterfalls (TLC Cover)

2. King of Carrot Flowers Pt. 1 (Neutral Milk Hotel Cover)

3. Fall On Me (R.E.M. Cover)

4. Flirted With You All My Life (Vic Chesnutt Cover)

5. Metal Heart (Cat Power Cover)