Death Cab For Cutie share Low cover, releasing acoustic version of ‘Asphalt Meadows’

Death Cab For Cutie have announced they'll be releasing an acoustic version of their most recent album, Asphalt Meadows, on March 10 via Atlantic (pre-save). The announcement comes with a double single, featuring the acoustic version of album track "Pepper" and a cover of Low's "The Plan." The cover pays tribute to Low drummer Mimi Parker, who recently passed away (Low was set to join DCFC on tour prior to Mimi's passing). Ben Gibbard shared:

I first saw Low in 1994 opening for Sunny Day Real Estate at the OK Hotel in Seattle. Since then they’ve been one of the most influential and important bands of my life. It was the fulfillment of my teenage self’s indie rock dream when our bands became friends while on tour together in 2012. We were incredibly saddened by Mimi’s passing this past November. She was an incredible artist and an even better human being. We believe the best way to remember the musicians we lose is to play their songs. "The Plan" has always been one of our favorite Low songs and is presented here in tribute to Mimi.

Listen to Death Cab's rendition of "The Plan" and the acoustic version of "Pepper" below. Pick up Asphalt Meadows on pink vinyl here.

Death Cab For Cutie will be touring all year, first with a headlining tour, and then their joint 20th anniversary tour with Ben Gibbard's other project, The Postal Service, in celebration of the classic Transatlanticism and Give Up albums. That hits NYC on September 19 & 20 at Madison Square Garden. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

I Don’t Know How I Survive (Acoustic)

Roman Candles (Acoustic)

Asphalt Meadows (Acoustic)

Rand McNally (Acoustic)

Here to Forever (Acoustic)

Foxglove Through The Clearcut (Acoustic)

Pepper (Acoustic)

I Miss Strangers (Acoustic)

Wheat Like Waves (Acoustic)

Fragments From the Decade (Acoustic)

I’ll Never Give Up On You (Acoustic)

The Plan

