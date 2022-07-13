Death Cab for Cutie share new single “Here To Forever”

Death Cab for Cutie are preparing to release their tenth studio album, Asphalt Meadows, with second single "Here To Forever" out today. The song is upbeat and light, and comes with an irreverent Lance Bangs-directed video documenting the record-pressing process. Intercut with frontman Ben Gibbard packaging Death Cab records is footage of the band performing in a dimly-lit room.

"Here To Forever," as well as previous single "Roman Candles," explore more hopeful, optimistic themes with a classic indie-rock sound. Of "Here To Forever," Ben says, "It’s a song both about our impermanence and the anxiety of these times. It’s also about wanting to believe in something bigger even when it feels like nothing is out there." Watch the video below.

Asphalt Meadows is out September 16 via Atlantic, you can pre-order it on pink indie exclusive vinyl now. After a few shows this month with illuminati hotties, the band heads out on a headlining tour with guests Yo La Tengo and Low in September and October. They hit NYC on September 30 at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens with Low. All dates and recently-released track listing for Asphalt Meadows are below.

ASPHALT MEADOWS TRACKLISTING:

1. I Don’t Know How I Survive

2. Roman Candles

3. Asphalt Meadows

4. Rand McNally

5. Here to Forever

6. Foxglove Through the Clearcut

7. Pepper

8. I Miss Strangers

9. Wheat Like Waves

10. Fragments From the Decade

11. I’ll Never Give Up On You

DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE TOUR 2022

JULY 14 – Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg University at Riverfront Park †

JULY 15 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena †

JULY 16 – Poughkeepsie, NY – MJN Convention Center †

SEPTEMBER 3-4 – All IN Festival – Indianapolis, IN *

SEPTEMBER 22 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee ^

SEPTEMBER 23 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Festival Field

SEPTEMBER 24 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

SEPTEMBER 26 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! ^

SEPTEMBER 27 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ^

SEPTEMBER 29 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met ^

SEPTEMBER 30 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium ^

OCTOBER 1 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion ^

OCTOBER 3 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater ^

OCTOBER 4 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy ^

OCTOBER 6 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE! ^

OCTOBER 7 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit ^

OCTOBER 8 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery ^

OCTOBER 10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE ^

OCTOBER 11 – Detroit, MI – The Masonic ^

OCTOBER 13 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory ^

OCTOBER 14 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland ^

OCTOBER 15 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

OCTOBER 17 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren - SOLD OUT

OCTOBER 18 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim # - SOLD OUT

OCTOBER 19 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl #

OCTOBER 21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre #

OCTOBER 22 – San Diego, CA – Epstein Family Amphitheater @ UC San Diego # - SOLD OUT

OCTOBER 23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater #

OCTOBER 24 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater #

OCTOBER 26 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

OCTOBER 27 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

* Festival Performance

† w/Special Guests illuminati hotties

^ w/Special Guests Low

# w/ Special Guests Yo La Tengo