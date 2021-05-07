Death Cab, Los Campesinos!, Lee Ranaldo & more release Bandcamp day exclusives

It's the May edition of Bandcamp Friday, the monthly series where the digital music service cuts their portion of the proceeds in order to directly benefit artists who are struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic. Today, like every other Bandcamp Friday, artists have released a number of special releases, some of which you can check out below.

Los Campesinos! - Whole Damn Body

Los Campesinos! have released Whole Damn Body, an EP-length compilation of remastered 7" and standalone tracks from the Hello Sadness era, "available digitally for the first time."

--

Death Cab For Cutie - Live at The Showbox

Death Cab have released a live album of the warm-up show they played in early 2020 at The Showbox in Seattle for the tour that never happened. Opening track "A Movie Script Ending" is streaming and you have to purchase it to hear the other 16. It's only available for 24 hours, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the National Independent Venue Association.

--

Comet Gain: Cinema Red and Blue EP, Comet Gain EP, The Adult Babies EP

Comet Gain's David Feck says: "From the adjoined vaults of 3 separate but entwined groups comes an exclusive giving of rare delights for these annoying days ...Comet Gain with some unreleased songs from the Tigertown Pictures era..the garage pop of Post USA and a moon drenched New Order cover featuring Yummy Fur’s John McKeown on guitar, a John Cale ballad, and a solo Saturday Night Facts of Life....then a host of never heard gems from Cinema Red and Blue with members of Crystal Stilts, Pale Lights, Comet Gain and Ladybug Transistor with covers of Mathew Sawyer and the Ghosts (in pumped up pop version and late night ballad version), Roky Erickson, and a great Herman’s Hermits song done folk rock: believe me it's true, they had some good songs!… and finally at long last the first record by the legendary Adult Babies...Chris from Peechees/The Pattern, David Comet Gain and for this Dale Blood Sausage and Brent Beachwood Sparks / GospelbeacH...2 romantic garage punk hoedowns and a midnight finger snapper...all 3 with intertwined sleeves ...available on Bandcamp for only 24 hours then lost like your teenage dreams... so collect all 3 and become all powerful and retain the ability to once again live those dreams!"

--

Lee Ranaldo - Broken Circle / Spiral Hill

Sonic Youth's Lee Ranaldo has given a Bandcamp release to Broken Circle / Spiral Hill, initially a CD-only 1994 release that collected some of Lee's early '90s tracks, including an "impromptu" cover of Sebadoh/Lou Barlow's "Brand New Love."

--

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Live from Welcome to 1979

As he's done on several Bandcamp Fridays, Jason Isbell put out a live album. This one was recorded at Welcome to 1979 in Nashville, TN on 11/11/16 and it features six songs, one of which is streaming and the rest of which you need to purchase to hear. He's also selling a print of the show flyer, screenprinted on 12x18 paper.

--

Fucked Up - "Year of the Horse - Act Four" (ft. Julien Baker)

Fucked Up have put out the fourth and final act of their "Year of the Horse" entry of their ongoing Zodiac series, and following act three ft. Matt Berninger, this one features Julien Baker, who's appeared more than once on Fucked Up frontman Damian Abraham's Turned Out A Punk podcast. It also features vocals by Eidolon, Tuka Mohammed, Maegan Brooks Mills, and T. Mohammed.

--

Marissa Nadler - Instead of Dreaming

Several Bandcamp Fridays have seen Marissa Nadler release cover songs, and today she compiled 10 of those covers for Instead of Dreaming. It's available digitally and also on a Bandcamp-exclusive cassette.

--

Skee Mask - Pool

Electronic musician Skee Mask (aka Bryan Müller) has surprise-released a new album on digital and 3xLP vinyl via Bandcamp, and as Pitchfork points out, Müller said it won't be coming to streaming services.

--

Barely March - America, Online

Long Island emo band Barely March have put out a new five-song EP on Bandcamp, and though the phrase "Long Island emo" might make you think of bands like Taking Back Sunday, this owes more to crunchy '90s power pop and modern electronic indie pop. It's a fresh new spin on LI's long emo history.

--

Farseek - "Natty Daddy"

Columbus, Ohio punks Farseek have put out a new version of "Natty Daddy" from their 2016 EP March. Originally a minute-long lo-fi acoustic song, it's now double in length and much more fleshed-out. "The song felt necessary to revisit as a reminder of the things lost in the last year—the oddities of experiencing the outside world with the necessary spontaneity that keeps the mundane aches of life at bay," the band says.

--

Bikini Kill - Reject All American

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of their second and final album, Bikini Kill have released a special pressing of it on opaque aqua vinyl, limited to 500 copies, and available only on Bandcamp.

--

Anika Pyle - "Thank You For Being a Friend"

Chumped/Katie Ellen leader Anika Pyle has covered "Thank You for Being a Friend," aka the theme song from classic sitcom The Golden Girls -- it's a lovely version that stays true to the piano-led original but also gives it her own spin.

--

Ganser - Look at the Sun EP

Last year, Chicago band Ganser released the terrific Just Look at That Sky, which was produced by Electrelane's Mia Clarke and delivered taut, energetic and tuneful post-punk inspired by everyone from Sonic Youth to Throwing Muses and Gang of Four. They've now released a new EP, Look At The Sun, that hands over tracks to Bartees Strange, GLOCK (aka Ride's Andy Bell), Sad13 (Sadie Dupuis), Algiers, and Girl Band's Adam Faulkner to remix and rework.

--

Iron Chic - "Catgut"

"Hey- we took the entire pandemic to do one song," Iron Chic write. "Here it is. Happy @Bandcamp Friday!"

--

Shamir - "Deja Vu"

Shamir's new cover of Olivia Rodrigo's latest hit will only be available today.

