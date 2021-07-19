Death from Above 1979 announce 2022 Tour

Canadian dancerock duo Death from Above 1979 released their fourth album, Is 4 Lovers, back in the spring, and they'll be taking it on the road next spring. Dates begin in DC on March 5, and the tour also hits Philly, Brooklyn, Montreal, Toronto, Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Winnipeg, Vancouver, Tacoma, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Pioneertown. The band also have a few festival dates this summer, including Las Vegas' Life is Beautiful. All dates are listed, along with a stream of Is 4 Lovers, below.

The Brooklyn stop is Music Hall of Williamsburg on March 7 (tickets) and the L.A. show is The Fonda Theatre on April 2 (tickets). Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 AM local, with presales starting Tuesday (7/20) at 10 AM local.

DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979 - 2021/2022 TOUR

08.07 - Rock la Cruze - Victoriaville, Canada

09.17 - Iceberg Alley 2021 - St. John's, Canada

09.19 - Life is Beautiful Festival 2021 - Las Vegas, NV

03.05 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

03.06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

03.07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03.09 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

03.10 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre

03.12 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

03.13 – Guelph, ON @ Guelph Concert Theatre

03.15 – London, ON @ London Concert Theatre

03.16 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

03.17 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

03.19 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

03.20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

03.21 – Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre

03.23 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

03.24 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway

03.26 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom

03.27 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

03.29 – Tacoma, WA @ Fawcett Hall

03.30 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

04.01 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

04.02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

04.03 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s