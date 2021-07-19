Death from Above 1979 announce 2022 Tour
Canadian dancerock duo Death from Above 1979 released their fourth album, Is 4 Lovers, back in the spring, and they'll be taking it on the road next spring. Dates begin in DC on March 5, and the tour also hits Philly, Brooklyn, Montreal, Toronto, Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago, Minneapolis, Winnipeg, Vancouver, Tacoma, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Pioneertown. The band also have a few festival dates this summer, including Las Vegas' Life is Beautiful. All dates are listed, along with a stream of Is 4 Lovers, below.
The Brooklyn stop is Music Hall of Williamsburg on March 7 (tickets) and the L.A. show is The Fonda Theatre on April 2 (tickets). Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 AM local, with presales starting Tuesday (7/20) at 10 AM local.
DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979 - 2021/2022 TOUR
08.07 - Rock la Cruze - Victoriaville, Canada
09.17 - Iceberg Alley 2021 - St. John's, Canada
09.19 - Life is Beautiful Festival 2021 - Las Vegas, NV
03.05 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
03.06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
03.07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
03.09 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
03.10 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre
03.12 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
03.13 – Guelph, ON @ Guelph Concert Theatre
03.15 – London, ON @ London Concert Theatre
03.16 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
03.17 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
03.19 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
03.20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
03.21 – Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre
03.23 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre
03.24 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway
03.26 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom
03.27 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
03.29 – Tacoma, WA @ Fawcett Hall
03.30 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
04.01 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
04.02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
04.03 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s