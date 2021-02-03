Death From Above 1979 announce fourth album, share “One + One” video

Sebastien Grainger and Jesse F. Keeler are back with Death From Above 1979's fourth album, titled Is 4 Lovers, which will be out March 26. They've also added back the "1979" after dropping it for 2017's Outrage Now.

The first single is "One + One" which Grainger says is a love song and a "karmic sequel to ‘Romantic Rights.’. Grainger goes on to say "My wife, Eva, became pregnant not long after we started working on the song, and after hearing an early version she said, ‘I wish this song was dancier.’ So I went back into the studio and re-worked the drums. As the record was taking shape, every time I would come home from the studio, the baby would start dancing in Eva’s belly. Even before I walked in the room, the party would start. One plus one is three—that’s magic!”

Grainger's wife, Eva, directed the video for "One + One," which he says "is Eva’s way of showing that our band is greater than the sum of its parts. It’s Death From Above 1979 in multitudes.” You can watch that, and check out album art and tracklist, below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Modern Guy

02 One + One

03 Free Animal

04 N.Y.C. Power Elite Part I

05 N.Y.C. Power Elite Part II

06 Totally Wiped Out

07 Glass Homes

08 Love Letter

09 Mean Streets

10 No War