Death From Above 1979 announce North American tour

Death From Above 1979 have announced the Still 4 Lovers Tour that has them out this summer and fall all over North America. Stops include three nights in Montreal, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Boston, NYC, Baltimore, Raleigh, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Oklahoma City, and more.

The NYC stop is at Racket on September 21, and tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979 - 2023 TOUR DATES

JULY 12 - THE STARLITE ROOM - EDMONTON AB

JULY 14 - SOMMO FESTIVAL - CAVENDISH PEI

AUG 24 - BAR LE RITZ - MONTREAL QC

AUG 25 - BAR LE RITZ - MONTREAL QC

AUG 26 - BAR LE RITZ - MONTREAL QC

SEP 14 - MAXWELL'S - WATERLOO, ONT

SEP 15 - HALL 224 - LANSING MI

SEP 16 - MR SMALLS - PITTSBURGH

SEP 18 - TOWN BALLROOM - BUFFALO NY

SEP 19 - MIDDLE EAST - BOSTON MA

SEP 21 - RACKET - NYC

SEP 22 - SOUNDSTAGE - BALTIMORE MD

SEP 23 - MOTORGO HALL - RALEIGH NC

OCT 19 - THE CROWBAR - TAMPA FL

OCT 20 - THE ABBEY - ORLANDO

OCT 21 - UNDERBELLY - JACKSONVILLE

OCT 22 - TERMINAL WEST - ATLANTA

OCT 24 - BASEMENT EAST - NASHVILLE

OCT 26 - CAIN'S BALLROOM - TULSA

OCT 27 - BEER CITY - OKLAHOMA CITY

OCT 28 - GRANADA THEATER - DALLAS

NOV 09 - THE MUSIC HALL - OSHAWA, ON

NOV 10 - BRIDGEWORKS - HAMILTON, ON

NOV 11 - BRIDGEWORKS - HAMILTON ON