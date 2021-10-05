Death Goals sign to Prosthetic, share “Helen Keller Is Teaching Me How To Talk To Boys” video

UK chaotic hardcore two-piece Death Goals recently self-released their very good debut LP The Horrible and The Miserable, and now they've signed to Prosthetic Records, who will be putting out future releases by the band. Along with the signing announcement comes a new video for "Helen Keller Is Teaching Me How To Talk To Boys," which was filmed by Jared Guido and features drag performance and choreography by Dead Fish.

"This was one of the first songs we wrote for the album where as soon as it was demoed I knew it was a banger. ‘Helen Keller Is Teaching Me How To Talk To Boys’ is a real staple for us in talking about our queerness and about the LGBTQA+ community," the band says. "Lyrically it takes aim at people who reject the queer members of their family, who try to cut them down, change them, or in far too many cases attack them because they cannot deal with having a member of their family being part of the LGBTQA+ in some way. It’s a frantic piece of discord rich queer angst." Watch the video and stream the full album below.

About the signing, guitarist/vocalist Harry Bailey says, "This is madness, it's an honour to be part of Prosthetic records and to be on a roster alongside some of the best and most exciting bands in our field." Drummer/vocalist George Miner adds, "We’re incredibly honoured to be signing to Prosthetic Records; We feel very at home amongst their incredible roster & fantastic team and we’re super excited for the journey ahead."